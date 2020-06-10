KANSAS - The Absence of Presence Track-By-Track: "Jets Overhead"; Video

Kansas, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release their new studio album, The Absence Of Presence, on June 26. Watch a track-by-track video on the single, "Jets Overhead" below:

The Absence Of Presence album follows-up 2016’s The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

The Absence Of Presence, released by InsideOut Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. Kansas's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt’s towering vocals, David Ragsdale’s searing violin, Tom Brislin’s dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi’s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart’s powerful drums, and Billy Greer’s rocking bass.

“We are really proud of the album The Absence Of Presence,” comments Kansas guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. “Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released June 26 via InsideOut Music and is distributed by The Orchard. The album will be available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray Artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services. Pre-order the album here.

The Absence Of Presence tracklsting:

"The Absence Of Presence"

"Throwing Mountains"

"Jets Overhead"

"Propulsion 1"

"Memories Down The Line"

"Circus Of Illusion"

"Animals On The Roof"

"Never"

"The Song The River Sang"

"Jets Overhead" video:

"Memories Down The Line" video:

"Throwing Mountains" video:

Sampler:

In other news, Kansas have issued the following update regarding their Point Of Know Return Anniversary tour:

"Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour scheduled for October & November 2020 has been postponed until October & November 2021. New dates are listed below.

"While we are disappointed at the need to reschedule, Kansas is excited to bring the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour to our European fans in 2021.

"Keep your tickets. Tickets for 2020 concerts will be honored for the rescheduled concert in 2021."

New 2021 dates:

October

12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

15 - Helsinki, Finland - Culture House

16 - Tampere, Finland - Tamperetalo

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

20 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

22 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

23 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress

27 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

28 - Heilbronn, Germany - Harmonie

30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Carre Theatre

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

November

2 - Paris, France – L’Olympia Theatre

4 - London, England - Palladium