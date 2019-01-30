KANSAS To Begin Recording New Album In August; Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour Resumes March 1st

Kansas recently announced keyboardist Tom Brislin as the newest member of the band. Brislin is replacing departing keyboardist David Manion.

An internationally acclaimed musician, Brislin has performed and toured with a variety of artists, including YES (appearing on Symphonic Live), Meat Loaf, Debbie Harry of Blondie, Camel, Renaissance, Dennis DeYoung formerly of Styx, and many others. For years he fronted the band Spiraling and produced his debut solo album, Hurry Up And Smell The Roses.

Most recently, Tom co-founded the progressive rock group The Sea Within. Along with guitarist Roine Stolt of The Flower Kings, bassist Jonas Reingold of the Steve Hackett band, and drum star Marco Minnemann, they released their first album in 2018 on Sony/Inside Out Music, joining Kansas on the label’s roster. Tom has also formed Gold Rotation, a collective of diverse musicians and songwriters who premiered with a performance at Progstock Festival in 2018.

Kansas original member and drummer, Phil Ehart comments, “We are extremely excited for Tom Brislin to be the newest member of Kansas. His background speaks for itself, and we are looking forward to working with him. We cannot wait to get started, and think Kansas fans will really enjoy what Tom brings to the band. Rehearsals for the spring have been going great. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and perform for Kansas fans. Then, it’s into the studio in August to begin a new Kansas album, and back out on tour in September."

Brislin adds, “It’s an honor to be asked to join a such legendary band as Kansas. Their music has been in the soundtrack to so many of our lives, and their repertoire has enduring depth, beauty, and power. I’m thrilled to perform the classics and I’m equally excited to be a part of the new music that Kansas creates.”

Brislin’s first performances with Kansas will be aboard the Rock Legends Cruise in February, followed by March 1st in Baltimore, MD at the Modell Lyric where the band will be resuming the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour.

The band will perform a set of Kansas classics at shows throughout the summer, before returning to the studio to begin a new Kansas album in August.

A complete list of Kansas tour dates, as well as ticket and VIP info, can be found at KansasBand.com.

(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)