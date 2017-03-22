KANSAS To Carry On Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour; New Dates Added
March 22, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Kansas will be expanding their highly successful Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour to more parts of the United States in the fall of 2017. For the first time in its 43-year history, the band is performing the hit album in its entirety. The tour showcases more than two hours of classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, and new songs from their new album, The Prelude Implicit.
Based on incredible demand, dates have been confirmed for a final US leg of the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour across cities such as San Francisco, CA; San Diego, CA; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Topeka, KS; Champaign, IL; Wichita, KS; Knoxville, TN; Toledo, OH; Jacksonville, FL; and many more.
"We are having so much fun doing these Leftoverture 40th Anniversary shows, we just want to keep doing them," comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "We had no idea when we started doing these, last fall, that they would be so popular. When we first started discussing this concept, we were just hoping to be able to do ten of these type shows. We would not have predicted we would end up doing nearly 70 of them. I can't think of a better way to wrap up 2017, before taking a break from the road at the beginning of 2018, to record a new studio album."
Tickets for most new tour dates can be purchased starting on March 31st. More information is available at kansasband.com. Additional pre-sale and VIP package information will be available at the band's Facebook page.
In 1976, Kansas released the album Leftoverture. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Carry On Wayward Son”, along with fan favorites such as "The Wall”, "Miracles Out Of Nowhere" and "What's On My Mind”, Leftoverture became the band's breakthrough album. The album peaked at #5 on Billboard's Album charts and reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold. They are performing the album in its entirety on this tour.
The Prelude Implicit, the band's most recent album, which was released on September 23rd, marked Kansas' biggest selling week in the Soundscan era, and the highest charting release since Power (1986). The album reached #14 on the Top 200 album chart, #41 on the Billboard 200, #5 for Rock Albums, #6 for Physical Albums, #17 on the Vinyl Albums chart and more.
Tour dates:
March
24 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre - SOLD OUT
25 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater
31 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place - SOLD OUT
April
1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater
7 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
9 - Charleston, WV - The Clay Center
18 - Denver, CO - The Paramount
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre
22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall
23 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
28 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
29vSeattle, WA - Moore Theater
July
16 - Loreley, Germany - Night of the Prog Festival
Newly added dates:
August
25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
26 - Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
September
8 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
9 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre
12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
13 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
15 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater
19 - San Diego, CA - Poway Center for the Arts
21 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium Wichita Falls
22 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center
29 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium
30 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall
October
6 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
7 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre
13 - Champaign, IL - The Virginia Theatre*
14 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre**
20 - Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Center
21 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena
27 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
28 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
November
3 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Events Center Theater
4 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
10 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
11 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
17 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater
18 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
24 - Buffalo, NY - University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
25 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater
December
1 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
2 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
8 - Pembroke Pines, FL - Pembroke Pines City Center
9 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center