KANSAS To Carry On Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour; New Dates Added

Kansas will be expanding their highly successful Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour to more parts of the United States in the fall of 2017. For the first time in its 43-year history, the band is performing the hit album in its entirety. The tour showcases more than two hours of classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts, and new songs from their new album, The Prelude Implicit.

Based on incredible demand, dates have been confirmed for a final US leg of the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour across cities such as San Francisco, CA; San Diego, CA; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Topeka, KS; Champaign, IL; Wichita, KS; Knoxville, TN; Toledo, OH; Jacksonville, FL; and many more.

"We are having so much fun doing these Leftoverture 40th Anniversary shows, we just want to keep doing them," comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "We had no idea when we started doing these, last fall, that they would be so popular. When we first started discussing this concept, we were just hoping to be able to do ten of these type shows. We would not have predicted we would end up doing nearly 70 of them. I can't think of a better way to wrap up 2017, before taking a break from the road at the beginning of 2018, to record a new studio album."

Tickets for most new tour dates can be purchased starting on March 31st. More information is available at kansasband.com. Additional pre-sale and VIP package information will be available at the band's Facebook page.

In 1976, Kansas released the album Leftoverture. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Carry On Wayward Son”, along with fan favorites such as "The Wall”, "Miracles Out Of Nowhere" and "What's On My Mind”, Leftoverture became the band's breakthrough album. The album peaked at #5 on Billboard's Album charts and reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold. They are performing the album in its entirety on this tour.

The Prelude Implicit, the band's most recent album, which was released on September 23rd, marked Kansas' biggest selling week in the Soundscan era, and the highest charting release since Power (1986). The album reached #14 on the Top 200 album chart, #41 on the Billboard 200, #5 for Rock Albums, #6 for Physical Albums, #17 on the Vinyl Albums chart and more.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre - SOLD OUT

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater

31 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place - SOLD OUT

April

1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater

7 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

9 - Charleston, WV - The Clay Center

18 - Denver, CO - The Paramount

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

23 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

28 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

29vSeattle, WA - Moore Theater

July

16 - Loreley, Germany - Night of the Prog Festival

Newly added dates:

August

25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

26 - Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge River Center Theatre

September

8 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

9 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre

12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

13 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

15 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater

19 - San Diego, CA - Poway Center for the Arts

21 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium Wichita Falls

22 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center

29 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium

30 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

October

6 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

7 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre

13 - Champaign, IL - The Virginia Theatre*

14 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre**

20 - Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Center

21 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

27 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

28 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

November

3 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Events Center Theater

4 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

10 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

11 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

17 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater

18 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

24 - Buffalo, NY - University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

25 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater

December

1 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

2 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

8 - Pembroke Pines, FL - Pembroke Pines City Center

9 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center



