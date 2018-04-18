KARDINAL SIN Debut "Victorious" Music Video

Swedish melodic power metal outfit Kardinal Sin have released a music video for "Victorious", the title track of their forthcoming album, out on April 27th via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Victorious offers a blend of power metal and classic heavy metal with strong melodies. It was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studios. Guest musicians on the album include Fredrik Folkare (Firespawn, Unleashed), Magnus Naess (ex-Therion, ex-Kardinal Sin) and Chris Vowden (ex-Opeth, ex-Kardinal Sin, Denied).

Tracklisting:

"Patria (Fatherland)"

"Walls Of Stone"

"Mastermind"

"Victorious"

"Bonaparte"

"S.I.N."

"Revenge Of The Fallen"

"Secrets Of The Pantomime"

"Raven Quote"

"Attack"

"Bells Of Notre Dame" (Revisited)

"For The Heroes" (Bonus Track)

"Victorious" video:

"Mastermind" video: