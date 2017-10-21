KARKAOS - Founding Bassist MICHEL PELOQUIN Returns To The Fold

Montreal's Karkaos have checekd in with the following update:

"Karkaos is proud to announce the return of Michel Peloquin to the family. If the name sounds familiar, that's probably because Michel is one of Karkaos' founding members and co-wrote most the songs of In Burning Skies, our debut EP.

From building snow forts together as kids to meeting again years later in a school bus to find a common interest in music, Vince and Michel always seem to find themselves working together towards a common goal. After a couple of years away from Karkaos, Michel picked up the bass to play in multiple projects and when we started looking for a new bass player, he clearly showed that it was time for him to re-join the band.

Michel is a great person to have around, a hard worker and one of the most inspired musician we know. He was one of the hands that forged this band and together we will keep on shaping Karkaos into the giant we've always imagined as kids.

Welcome back, my friend."

Karkaos released their new album, Children Of The Void, on May 26th. They have released a lyric video for the album's title track. Check it out below.

Children of the Void official tracklisting:

"Babel"

"Skymaster"

"Kolossòs"

"Let The Curtain Fall"

"Pale"

"Children Of The Void"

"Rêverie"

"Tyrants"

"Where Mushrooms Grow"

"Lightbearer"

"The Beast"

"Bound By Stars"

Karkaos official 2017 lineup:

Viky Boyer - lead vocals (scream and clean)

Vincent Harnois - rythm guitar and back vocals

Justine Éthier - drums

Samael Pelletier - lead guitar

Sébastien Bélanger Lapierre - keyboard

Michel Péloquin - bass guitar

Photo by Vincent Lamoureux