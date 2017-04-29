KARKAOS Release Official Video For "Kolossòs" Featuring Guest Vocals From KITTIE's MORGAN LANDER

Montreal's Karkaos are gearing up for the release of their new album, Children Of The Void, which is due to be released on May 26th. They have checked in with the following:

"Karkaos is back with it's brand new single 'Kolossos' featuring guest vocals from Kittie's Morgan Lander (starting at 2:52). The song will be featured on the upcoming album Children Of The Void. 'Kolossos' is a journey to darkness, a struggle to keep up with the hardships of life but also a deep will to keep on fighting and overcoming it all. Releasing this new album became a reason to get back up time and time again for a lot of us and we put our absolute best in it. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

During the recordings for Children Of The Void, the band posted behind-the-scenes video clips from the studio. Check them out below.

Children of the Void official tracklisting:

"Babel"

"Skymaster"

"Kolossòs"

"Let The Curtain Fall"

"Pale"

"Children Of The Void"

"Rêverie"

"Tyrants"

"Where Mushrooms Grow"

"Lightbearer"

"The Beast"

"Bound By Stars"

Karkaos is:

Viky Boyer - lead vocals

Samael Pelletier - guitar

Eddy Levitsky - bass

Sebastien Belanger-Lapierre - keyboards

Vincent Harnois - guitar/vocals

Justine Ethier - drums

For more information and updates go to this location.