KARKAOS Release "Tyrants" Music Video

Montreal's Karkaos have released a music video for "Tyrants", off their latest offering Children Of The Void, featuring new vocalist Viky Boyer, drummer Justine Ethier (Blackguard) and lead guitarist Samael Pelletier along with collaborations with guest artists Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle Of Filth) and Morgan Lander (Kittie).

The bands comments: "Karkaos is extremely proud to release its new video for the song ‘Tyrants’. This new video crafted by JP Charlebois, known for his work with Ion Dissonance and Slaves On Dope, is the perfect visual vessel to bring this song to your screen by being as brutal, relentless and intricate as the song itself.

"We felt that Tyrants was the perfect song to give a second and different look to Children Of The Void. Its powerful meaning can easily be applied to our world and the weird times we all seem to be going through. We need to remember that we will always be stronger united than divided and this song is a testament to people taking the lead when our leaders couldn’t. Make sure to watch it and share it with your friends and pick up a copy of the album or some merch if you enjoyed it."

Watch the new clip below.

Children Of The Void official tracklisting:

"Babel"

"Skymaster"

"Kolossòs"

"Let The Curtain Fall"

"Pale"

"Children Of The Void"

"Rêverie"

"Tyrants"

"Where Mushrooms Grow"

"Lightbearer"

"The Beast"

"Bound By Stars"

"Tyrants" video:

"Children Of The Void" lyric video:

"Kolossòs" video:

Karkaos official 2017 lineup:

Viky Boyer - lead vocals (scream and clean)

Vincent Harnois - rythm guitar and back vocals

Justine Éthier - drums

Samael Pelletier - lead guitar

Sébastien Bélanger Lapierre - keyboard

Michel Péloquin - bass guitar