KARKAOS Shoot Video For New Song "Kolossòs"; Behind-The-Scenes Footage Posted

Montreal's Karkaos are gearing up for the release of their new album, Children Of The Void, which is due to be released on May 26th. They have checked in with the following:

"Our good friend Miguel Landry from Montrous Metal Mayhem followed us for the filming of our new video ''Kolossòs', filmed at our beloved Le National Theatre. The video is coming very soon, so stay tuned!"

During the recordings for Children Of The Void, the band posted behind-the-scenes video clips from the studio. Check them out below.

Karkaos recently checked in with the following update:

"We will be releasing this metal beast on May 26th in Montreal at Foufounes Électriques with Vehemall, No One Dead and the almighty Pronostic for a night of some of the best melodic metal in Quebec right now. We have been working hard for a long time to be able to give you an album that combines beautiful melodies to our own symphonic signature, groovy and brutal riffs to intensity as well as catchy choruses.

The album was recorded, mastered and mixed at the respected The Gridd studios, in collaboration with Silver Wings Studios. The artwork was made by the immensely talented Marcela Bolívar while the layout is done by our friend Fred Riverin from I Legion. We are proud to have been able to collaborate with guest artists Lindsay Schoolcraft from Cradle of Filth and Morgan Lander from Kittie."

Children of the Void official tracklisting:

"Babel"

"Skymaster"

"Kolossòs"

"Let The Curtain Fall"

"Pale"

"Children Of The Void"

"Rêverie"

"Tyrants"

"Where Mushrooms Grow"

"Lightbearer"

"The Beast"

"Bound By Stars"

Karkaos is:

Viky Boyer - lead vocals

Samael Pelletier - guitar

Eddy Levitsky - bass

Sebastien Belanger-Lapierre - keyboards

Vincent Harnois - guitar/vocals

Justine Ethier - drums

