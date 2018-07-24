KARMIC LINK Ink Worldwide Deal With Rockshots Records

International dark metal band Karmic Link joins Rockshots Records for a new album release.

"Rockshots Records is thrilled to announce the signing of the international dark metal band Karmic Link, coming back with their third album next fall. The band will mark a new milestone in their career by releasing a new strong record with a top class international line-up coming from Greece, Sweden and USA."

Karmic Link is the international bastard child of Stathis Kassios (ex-keyboard player of Sweden's System Shock and Greece's Nightfall), who decided after a period of extensive recording and live experience to give birth to a surrealistic event inside normal spacetime back in 2006.

Evan Hensley (ex-Nightfall, Dark Hound), hailing from Nashville, Tennessee (USA), joined Karmic Link in 2009, taking up both guitar and bass duties. Kim ''Kimbo'' Gustavsson is the nice Swedish guy behind the drums (and some extra guitars) currently based in Oslo (Norway).

Karmic Link consists of mediterranean energy, dystopian theories, doses of industrial coldness, atmospheric landscapes, progressive spots, instrumental madness, dark pop tunes, electro breakdowns, funky grooves and hard rock pentatonic moments, and have released two albums to date.

Further info about the new release will follow in the coming weeks.