KARMIC LINK Post “Lost Magic Alchemy” Guitar Playthrough Video

Karmic Link guitarist Evan Hensley has posted a new guitar playthrough for "Lost Magic Alchemy", which is one of nine tracks off the band's latest album "Dark Metropolis" released this past October via Rockshots Records.

Karmic Link was founded by Stathis Kassios (Nightfall, ex-System Shock) whom after a period of extensive recording and live experience wanted to give birth to a surrealistic musical project. The outcome has been a dose of dark industrial coldness with Mediterranean energy along with atmospheric landscapes, progressive and instrumental madness, electro breakdowns plus hard rock pentatonic moments.

Evan Hensley (ex-Nightfall, Dark Hound), hailing from Nashville, Tennessee (USA), joined Karmic Link in 2009, taking up both guitar and bass duties. Kim ''Kimbo'' Gustavsson is the nice Swedish guy behind the drums (and some extra guitars) currently based in Oslo (Norway).

"Random Phantom":