KARMIC LINK Streaming New Song "Random Phantom"; Dark Metropolis Album Details Revealed

International dark metal band Karmic Link are streaming the new song "Random Phantom", featured on their upcoming third album, Dark Metropolis, out on October 19th via Rockshots Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song below.

Karmic Link was founded by Stathis Kassios (Nightfall, ex-System Shock) whom after a period of extensive recording and live experience wanted to give birth to a surrealistic musical project. The outcome has been a dose of dark industrial coldness with Mediterranean energy along with atmospheric landscapes, progressive and instrumental madness, electro breakdowns plus hard rock pentatonic moments.

Evan Hensley (ex-Nightfall, Dark Hound), hailing from Nashville, Tennessee (USA), joined Karmic Link in 2009, taking up both guitar and bass duties. Kim ''Kimbo'' Gustavsson is the nice Swedish guy behind the drums (and some extra guitars) currently based in Oslo (Norway).

Tracklisting:

"Random Phantom"

"Dark Metropolis"

"The Ton Of C"

"False Spots On The Highway"

"Your Fire Will Burn For Centuries"

"RiaMa"

"Endless"

"Lost Magic Alchemy"

"Nostalgia"

"Random Phantom":