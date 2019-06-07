KATAKLYSM Announce Dates For Meditations Over North America 2019 Tour With Special Guests EXHORDER, KRISIUN, HATCHET

Montréal based melodic death metallers, Kataklysm, will kick off their Meditations Over North America 2019 tour on September 4 in Joliet, IL. The 21-date trek will make stops Portland, Dallas and Baltimore before concluding in Worcester on September 26.

Joining the band as special guests are thrash legends and label-mates Exhorder, death metal kings Krisiun, and San Francisco Bay Area thrashers Hatchet.

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono comments, “It took a while for us to get a full North American tour put together for Meditations due to an extensive schedule and also the arrival of my little boy earlier this year. But, we are finally here and with a hell of a package this time. We are very excited to share the stage with the legendary Exhorder; Slaughter of the Vatican is one of my all time favourite records. And to round off the package having our brothers in Krisiun with us and the thrash outfit Hatchet is gonna make this a memorable tour. We will play a varied set of the bands discography and of course. our latest album Meditations, all wrapped up in a devastating live show as only Kataklysm can deliver. It's gonna be sick. See you all very soon."

Ticket for the tour will go on sale on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

September

4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5 - Cave-in-Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault

6 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

7 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

12 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Union

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

15 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

21 - Atlanta, GA - TBC

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

25 - Reading, PA - Reverb

26 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Kataklysm is touring in support of their highly acclaimed thirteenth studio album Meditations. Produced by the band's own guitarist J-F Dagenais and drummer Oli Beaudoin, the record was mixed by Jay Ruston. Mastering duties were handled by Paul Logus.