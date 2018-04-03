KATAKLYSM Bassist STEPHANE BARBE Discusses Meditations Bonus DVD; Video

Montréal based melodic death metallers Kataklysm are set to unleash their new studio album, Meditations, on June 1st through Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band have released a new trailer where Stephane Barbe discusses the bonus DVD that is included with the new album. Watch below.

The live DVD was filmed in Munich, Germany on the A Moment in Time tour on October 21st, 2017. It features the performance of the bands two classic albums, Shadows & Dust and Serenity In Fire in their entirety. The concert was captured by several cameras and recorded live in front of a full house of fans from around the world. Mixed by the band’s guitarist, JF Dagenais, the feature also includes interviews with the band members about that very special tour and the new album Meditations. A gift to the fans as a bonus with the new album.

Pre-order Meditations digitally and receive an instant download for "Guillotine".

The Meditations cover artwork, which can be seen below was created by Ocvlta Designs by Surtsey, who also crafted the artwork for Kataklysm's previous record, Of Ghosts And Gods.

Maurizio Iacono commented, "This is a very personal album to me with old wounds being revisited - I felt a big urge to pour my soul into this release. The boys and I were isolated under the same roof during the writing process, just like we did in the early days...with no worries except having fun, being honest and delivering a serious album that represents us today but respects our past. Our new story is coming and we are eager to share it with you!"

Meditations tracklisting:

"Guillotine"

"Outsider"

"The Last Breath I'll Take Is Yours"

"Narcissist"

"Born To Kill And Destined To Die"

"In Limbic Resonance"

"And Then I Saw Blood"

"What Doesn't Break Doesn't Heal"

"Bend The Arc, Cut The Cord"

"Achilles Heel"

"Guillotine" lyric video:

Trailer:

Meditations marks the return to old work ethics. All four band members wrote and composed together under the same roof for the first time in over a decade and returned to the old days of songwriting efforts which saw the band's classics such as Shadows & Dust, Serenity In Fire and In The Arms Of Devastation come to life.

Kataklysm live:

June

1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

14-16 - Ferropolis, France - With Full Force

21-22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - RockFels

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

6-7 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting

20-21 - Bertingen, Germany - Rock unter den Eichen

15-18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

Kataklysm is:

Maurizio Iacono - Vocals

Jean-Francois Dagenais - Guitar

Stephane Barbe - Bass

Oli Beaudoin - Drums