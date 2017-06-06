KATAKLYSM Classic “Illuminati” Gets The Lyric Video Treatment
June 6, 2017, 39 minutes ago
Kataklysm have released a lyric video for “Illuminati”, taken from the re-release of Shadows & Dust/Serenity In Fire. Watch the new video below:
In celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2017, Kataklysm will perform their albums, Shadows & Dust and Serenity In Fire, on a string of European dates in October.
A Moment In Time tour dates:
October
5 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
8 - Hambrug, Germany - Grunspan
10 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur
14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
15 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Prag, Czech Republic - Roxy
18 - Vienna, Austria - Simmcity
19 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville
20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage