KATAKLYSM Classic “Illuminati” Gets The Lyric Video Treatment

Kataklysm have released a lyric video for “Illuminati”, taken from the re-release of Shadows & Dust/Serenity In Fire. Watch the new video below:

In celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2017, Kataklysm will perform their albums, Shadows & Dust and Serenity In Fire, on a string of European dates in October.

A Moment In Time tour dates:

October

5 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

8 - Hambrug, Germany - Grunspan

10 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur

14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

15 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Prag, Czech Republic - Roxy

18 - Vienna, Austria - Simmcity

19 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville

20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage