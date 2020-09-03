KATAKLYSM Discuss Not Being Able To Tour Due To COVID-19

Kataklysm will release their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, bassist Stephane Barbe discusses the impact of COVID-19 on touring. Watch the new album trailer below:

Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist J-F Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

Unconquered will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Pre-order your copy of Unconquered in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"Underneath The Scars" video:

"The Killshot" video: