KATAKLYSM Discuss Title Of Upcoming Unconquered Album - "We Still Have Some Gas In The Tank And You Are Gonna See It"; Video Trailer

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, will release their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band released the first album trailer. Watch as Maurizio Iacono discusses the title of the new album, below.

Maurizio comments, "Unconquered is actually what Kataklysm is about. It's not letting anything get in its way and not being dominated by any trends or by anybody. We just kept doing our thing. People can criticize and say whatever they want but in the end, we're Kataklysm. We're still here almost 30 years now. We still have some gas in the tank and you are gonna see it. This record is probably one of our strongest records we have done."

Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist JF Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

The infamous heart beast, which also appeared on In The Arms Of Devastation (2006), Prevail (2008), and Heaven’s Venom (2010), makes its return with a cover image created by artist Blake Armstrong.

Unconquered will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Pre-order your copy of Unconquered in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"The Killshot" video: