KATAKLYSM Frontman MAURIZIO IACONO On New Album - "We Decided To Release It When Our Fans Need Us The Most; That Is Now, When Time Are Rough And Hope Needs To Be Encouraged"

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, recently revealed details for their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, out on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Frontman Maurizio Iacono has checekd in with the following message:

"Very proud of this album. There was a lot of drive and also anger behind the writting process, it just flowed like water, like it was supposed to be. I have a message behind Kataklysm that's always been about pain and hard times, but with a positive comeback and fighting spirit attached to it. It reflects who I am. They wanted to delay this record to 2021 to maximize sales, we decided to release it when our fans need us the most; that is NOW, when times are rough and hope needs to be encouraged and pushed. We love y'all, and thanks for the great support behind this single. This is big record in our hearts and you will see the best is still to come."

Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist JF Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

The infamous heart beast, which also appeared on In The Arms Of Devastation (2006), Prevail (2008), and Heaven’s Venom (2010), makes its return with a cover image created by artist Blake Armstrong.

Unconquered will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Pre-order your copy of Unconquered in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"The Killshot" video: