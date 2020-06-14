KATAKLYSM Frontman MAURIZIO IACONO Reveals New Album Is Complete; INVICTVS Solo Album In Planning

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacono has checked in with the following update:

"Working on three records: new Kataklysm is done and ready for release and it's a stunner of an album, new Ex Deo in process and looking like the Gods of Rome approve. After that my debut solo album under the Invictvs moniker, an autobiography type of record (I earned the right to do it after 25 years of blood and sweat). I have had ups and downs during this quarantine, I'm a free spririt and don’t like to be told what to do or to be held back from what my instinct tells me, so I decided to put all that energy in creativity and self expression. I'm coming at the world like a freight train. Be ready, you haven't seen the best of me yet."

Back in May, Kataklysm unveiled their Push The Venom Out face masks to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The band say thay are in stock and shipping begins worldwide early next week and ahead of schedule. Singer Maurizio Iacono approves saying: “thanks for your support!“ To order visit this location.