KATAKLYSM, GRAVE, SOULFLY Announced As Headliners For Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival; Other Confirmed Acts Include EXHORDER, KRISIUN, VIO-LENCE, M.O.D. And More

Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival - the first true European-style open air festival for extreme music fans in the US - has announced the daily lineups for each of the festival's three performance days.

The festival will take place September 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2019 at Cave In Rock, IL's Hogrock Campground, where fans will experience two days of pre-parties and activities, plus two more days of non-stop blistering sets from the best bands in underground extreme music of all kinds. Special sale ticket pricing will be available until August 26, after which tickets will return to regular retail prices.

Thursday, September 5 will feature performances by Kataklysm, Exhorder, Krisiun, Hatchet, Morbid Saint, Bleed The Victim, A Hill To Die Upon, Embludgeonment, Summoner's Circle, Pulcrha Morte, Crater, Eulogy In Blood and Buzzzard.

Bands slated for Friday, September 6 are: Grave, Jungle Rot, Ringworm, Genocide Pact, Rhythm Of Fear, Ground, Byzantine, Sexual Atrocities, Toxic Ruin, Waco Jesus, Wvrm, Pains, Invidiosus, Elbow Deep, Drag Them Down, Minimum Wage Assassins, Woundvac and Saintbreaker.

The final day of the festival will host Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D., Skeletal Remains Crisix, Cast The Stone, Unearth, Indestructible Noise Command, Incite, Arrival Of Autumn, Meet The Mailman, Smash Potater, Wrath, Poolside At The Flamingo, Confused, Prison, Cheese Grater Masturbation and Hammerhedd.

Phil Demmel Vio-lence says, "So jacked to be coming to the Full Terror Assault fest to fully assault all of you fuckers!!! Been a long time since we raged in Illinois and we're ready to bring it! Are you?"

Additionally, Full Terror Assault has announced Crisix, Meet the Mailman, Smash Potater and Through N Through as the artists playing the festival's Thursday night pre-party at the Cobra Lounge in Chicago.

"One of the main goals of Full Terror Assault is to showcase the underground metal scene," the Full Terror Assault team says. "Our Chicago pre-party is just another way for us to do that. The lineup is a combination of bands playing the festival, as well as some underground favorites who are not playing the festival. This year we have Spanish thrashers Crisix for their first ever U.S. show, the Canadian heavy metal band Meet the Mailman for their first Chicago show, and the locals Smash Potater and Through N Through. So come out, support and discover the next generation of metal!"

On the grounds of Full Terror Assault, attendees will find a home away from home nestled within the picturesque Shawnee National Forest, with over 100 acres of wooded campground land, scenic lakes, and even a beach! Best of all - camping is free, with upgrades and trailer/RV/golf cart passes available here

In addition to the festival itself, fans will enjoy campsite and costume contests, a morbid metal market, food vendors, after parties featuring even more killer bands, and a DJ to keep the party going all night. Specifically, on September 4, the festival will throw an exclusive early-camper beach party featuring a DJ spinning tunes 'til the party stops! Please note, Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival is completely BYOB/BYOA.

Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival is located within a five-hour drive of major cities such as Indianapolis, St. Louis, Louisville, Nashville and Cincinnati, and roughly six hours from Chicago, Atlanta, Columbus and Kansas City.

Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival is an experience designed to bring metal fanatics of all walks of life together for a celebration of extreme music without breaking wallets. One-day Saturday passes are now available for $66.60 and two-day GA passes for September 6 and 7 start at just $79.99, including access to camping. Information and additional pricing for two, three and four day GA passes, pre-party passes, ultimate VIP passes (including merchandise, swag bags, backstage access, and beyond), additional accommodations, vendors and more are available here. Tickets for the Cobra Lounge pre-party are available here.