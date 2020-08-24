KATAKLYSM Guitarist J-F DAGENAIS Issues Update On COVID-19 Diagnosis - "I Don't Want To Make A Big Thing Out Of This And Overshadow The New Album"

Kataklysm guitarist, J-F Dagenais, has issued an update about his current condition since testing positive for COVID-19, as well as spread awareness to the metal community.

Says J-F: " "Hey, folks! First, I want to thank everyone for the outpour of support from all our awesome fans and music colleagues around the world. It really gave me a morale boost!

"Last week started like any normal week. I was doing press for Kataklysm's new album Unconquered and on Wednesday morning I woke up and felt like I got hit by a train; I had a slight fever, body aches, and very low energy. The next day I went to my doctor after no improvement and they administered the COVID test to be on the safe side. It came back positive and I was shocked because I'm the extra careful type of guy. I wear a mask religiously, wash my hands, and barely go out.

"Anyhow, over the weekend I started to feel much better and started feeling like my old self again. Luckily, I am in decent health with no underlying conditions. I will self-quarantine at home with my family (so far they are fine) and will be free of this thing in no time. I don't want to make a big thing out of this and overshadow the new album but wanted to share the news that anyone can get this so be careful out there It is a nasty bug, the first few days were brutal but at the end of the day I'm fine and I will get over it."

Kataklysm, will release their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist J-F Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

Unconquered will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Pre-order your copy of Unconquered in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"The Killshot" video: