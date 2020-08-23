KATAKLYSM Guitarist J-F DAGENAIS Tests Positive For COVID-19

"We regret to inform everyone that our guitarist and founding member J-F Dagenais has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing severe symptoms," begins a brief statement from Kataklysm. "We will give you an update on his condition during the next few days."

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, will release their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band recently issued the second album trailer discussing the artwork. Watch as vocalist Maurizio Iacono details the process of working with Blake Armstrong to bring the "Heart Beast" back to life.

Maurizio comments, "The artwork represents the record; it's a rebirth in a very positive way even after all these years. Hope you enjoy Unconquered."

Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist J-F Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

"The Killshot" video:

