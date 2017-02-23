KATAKLYSM Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Video Of Full Show Streaming

Canadian death metallers, Kataklysm, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in 2015. Footage of the band’s full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

“To Reign Again”

“If I Was God”

“As I Slither”

“At The Edge Of The World”

“The Black Sheep”

“Push The Venom”

“Like Animals”

“Taking The World By Storm”

“Like Angels”

“Ambassador Of Pain”

“Serpent And Tongue”

“In Shadow And Dust”

“Crippled And Broken”

In celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2017, Kataklysm will perform their albums Shadows & Dust and Serenity In Fire on a string of European dates in October.

A Moment In Time tour dates:

October

5 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

8 - Hambrug, Germany - Grunspan

10 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur

14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

15 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Prag, Czech Republic - Roxy

18 - Vienna, Austria - Simmcity

19 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville

20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage