KATAKLYSM Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Video Of Full Show Streaming
February 23, 2017, an hour ago
Canadian death metallers, Kataklysm, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in 2015. Footage of the band’s full performance can be seen below.
Setlist:
“To Reign Again”
“If I Was God”
“As I Slither”
“At The Edge Of The World”
“The Black Sheep”
“Push The Venom”
“Like Animals”
“Taking The World By Storm”
“Like Angels”
“Ambassador Of Pain”
“Serpent And Tongue”
“In Shadow And Dust”
“Crippled And Broken”
In celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2017, Kataklysm will perform their albums Shadows & Dust and Serenity In Fire on a string of European dates in October.
A Moment In Time tour dates:
October
5 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
8 - Hambrug, Germany - Grunspan
10 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur
14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
15 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Prag, Czech Republic - Roxy
18 - Vienna, Austria - Simmcity
19 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville
20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage