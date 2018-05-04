KATAKLYSM Premiers Music Video For New Single "Narcissist"

Montréal based melodic death metallers Kataklysm will unleash their new studio album Meditations on June 1st via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release the music video for the second single off Meditations. Watch "Narcissist" below.

Frontman Maurizio Iacono comments, "Hits don't need comments."

In celebration of the new album's release, the band have announced they will be playing four exclusive US dates before heading to Europe. Attendees of the shows will receive a copy of Meditations and bonus live DVD.

Following the release on June 1st, the band will play June 2nd at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, June 3rd at Northside Yacht Club in Cincinnati, June 4th at Reggies in Chicago and the final show will be at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on June 7th. Support for the release shows will be none other than Jungle Rot, who will play the first thee shows, and Exmortus, who will play the show at the Whisky A Go Go.

Maurizio Iacono comments, “Meditations is coming - a work of art. To celebrate, we decided to do four select release party shows across the states. We encourage everyone to come party! Every attendee will receive a copy our new album, “Meditations” and bonus live DVD. Support the cause of metal and see ya soon \m/“

Tickets for the shows are on sale here.

Produced by the band's own guitarist J-F Dagenais and drummer Oli Beaudoin, the new album was mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour). Mastering duties were handled by Paul Logus (Pantera).

The Meditations cover artwork, which can be seen below, was created by Ocvlta Designs by Surtsey, who also crafted the artwork for Kataklysm's previous record, Of Ghosts And Gods.

Maurizio commented, "This is a very personal album to me with old wounds being revisited - I felt a big urge to pour my soul into this release. The boys and I were isolated under the same roof during the writing process, just like we did in the early days...with no worries except having fun, being honest and delivering a serious album that represents us today but respects our past. Our new story is coming and we are eager to share it with you!"

Meditations tracklisting:

"Guillotine"

"Outsider"

"The Last Breath I'll Take Is Yours"

"Narcissist"

"Born To Kill And Destined To Die"

"In Limbic Resonance"

"And Then I Saw Blood"

"What Doesn't Break Doesn't Heal"

"Bend The Arc, Cut The Cord"

"Achilles Heel"

"Guillotine" playthrough video:

"Guillotine" lyric video:

Trailers:

Kataklysm have announced that they will be teaming up with Swedish death metal legends Hypocrisy for a European co-headline tour.

The tour's special name traces back to Nuclear Blast's popular sampler series and promises nothing but evenings of moshpits and endless devastation. Don't miss out on this outstanding tour and secure your tickets now.

Maurizio Iacono states: "It's been in talks for over two years and finally both Kataklysm and our brothers in Hypocrisy can make the schedule work to join forces once more. It's been almost 15 years since we toured together and the last time we did the tours became instant classics. It‘s that time again folks... Kataklysm & Hypocrisy team up once more for a world tour beginning with Europe this fall. To make things even greater our record label Nuclear Blast has come on board and baptized the tour Death... Is Just The Beginning, a homage to the old classic compilations that made so many fans discover both bands back in the day. This will mark the return of this classic compilation with this tour and maybe give other artists the chance to get discovered like we did. DO NOT MISS THIS TOUR, YOU ONLY GET ONE CHANCE!"

Hypocrisy's Peter Tägtgren adds: "I hope that you are just as excited as we are, because we are very happy to announce that we are finally warming up the Hypocrisy engine again and that we will be back on the road in fall! We will be touring Europe together with our friends in Kataklysm! The tour will be an overview of the chaos and confusion created by Hypocrisy over the years. See you out there!"

Tour dates:

October

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

24 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

25 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry

26 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

27 - Milan, Italy - Live Music Club

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

29 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

November

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

2 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

9 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

10 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn

14 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

15 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

More Kataklysm live dates:

June

14-16 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

6 - Bucarest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest Barcelona

21 - Bertingen, Germany - R.U.D.E

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

17 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heard Festival

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock OA

Kataklysm is:

Maurizio Iacono - Vocals

Jean-Francois Dagenais - Guitar

Stephane Barbe - Bass

Oli Beaudoin - Drums