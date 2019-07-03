KATAKLYSM To Headline MTV Headbangers Ball 2019 European Tour; WHITECHAPEL, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, DYSCARNATE Confirmed; Video Trailer

Reanimated three years ago, the iconic MTV Headbangers Ball Tour is set to haunt European stages once again in November and December 2019.

After delivering all out thrash metal 2018, the fourth edition of the tour is nothing short of a breath-taking death metal package: The 17-show run will be headlined by Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights Kataklysm, who will be taking part in the tour for the second time after joining Iced Earth, Endiferum and Unearth in 2016. Presenting not only hits from their latest offering Meditations (2018), the quartet featuring Maurizio Iacono will of course also add some old smashers to their set list.

Next on the bill are Knoxville, TN based metal squad Whitechapel, followed by Kataklysm's label mates, Italian symphonic death metal giants Fleshgod Apocalypse who recently unleashed their fifth, chartbreaking studio album Veleno (May 24, 2019). Opening support on the run will come from UK death metal act Dyscarnate. Death metal maniacs, you cannot miss out on this tour.

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacano comments, "The campaign for Meditations has been incredible and what great way to finish it by headlining the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour across Europe with a killer and diverse line-up featuring Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Dyscarnate. Kataklysm has some of the wildest crowds in the world in Europe and we look forward to visiting you once more and laying down the Kataklysm hurricane, you know how we do it, let's make it memorable, get your tickets fast!"

Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli adds, "We're absolutely stoked to take part in this amazing tour. We'll have the pleasure to perform some songs from our new album Veleno for the first time, and also come back to places we haven't played for a very long time. The tour lineup is killer and extremely rich. We already shared the stage with all of these bands in the past and we do know they are, indeed, some of the best acts in today's metal landscape. If you are a metal fan you don't wanna miss this! We are ready, are you?"

Dyscarnate drummer Matt Unsworth commented, "There is no more perfectly iconic institution than The Headbanger's Ball Tour to bring the live power of With All Their Might to European shores. Expect a brand new set. Expect violence. Expect Dyscarnate."

Dates:

November

28 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

29 - Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovenia - Winter Days Of Metal

30 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

December

1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

2 - Stuttgart , Germany- LKA Longhorn

3 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

5 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

7 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

8 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

10 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

11 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

12 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

13 - Ravensburg, Germany - OberschwabenKlub

14 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof