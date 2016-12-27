KATAKLYSM To Perform Shadows & Dust, Serenity In Fire Albums On 25th Anniversary Tour; Video Announcement Streaming
December 27, 2016, 3 minutes ago
In celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2017, Kataklysm will perform their albums, Shadows & Dust and Serenity In Fire, on a string of European dates in October.
Says the band: “Happy Holidays from Kataklysm to all our friends around the world! We are taking this opportunity to give you some great news, we are excited beyond words to bring this to you and we thank you for the 25 years you have given us, we are here to serve our fans the metal and we are prepared to do it for much longer, we love you all , enjoy the holidays!!”
A Moment In Time tour dates:
October
5 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
7 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
8 - Hambrug, Germany - Grunspan
10 - London, England - 02 Academy Islington
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA
13 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur
14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
15 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Prag, Czech Republic - Roxy
18 - Vienna, Austria - Simmcity
19 - Lindau, Germany - Vaudeville
20 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage