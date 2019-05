KATAKLYSM To Tour North America In September With Special Guests EXHORDER, KRISIUN, HATCHET

Montréal based melodic death metallers, Kataklysm, will embark on a North American tour this September, with special guests Exhorder, Krisiun, and Hatchet. Tour dates will be announced soon.

In the meantime, Kataklysm have the following dates scheduled:

May

10 - Cyclone - Shibuya-ku, Japan

July

11 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-vluyn, Germany

19 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

27 - Heavy Montreal - Montreal, QC