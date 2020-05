Canuck extremists Kataklysm have unveiled their Push The Venom Out face masks to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The band say thay are in stock and shipping begins worldwide early next week and ahead of schedule. Singer Maurizio Iacono approves saying: “thanks for your support!“ To order visit this location.







Kataklysm are currently working on the follow-up to their 2018 studio album, Meditations.