KATALEPSY Reveal Lyric Video “Beast Of Nod”

Russian brutal death metal monsters Katalepsy have unleashed a lyric video for their devastating new single "Beast Of Nod". The track sees the group continuing to pummel listeners with all of the mosh pit inducing, slam laden groove, and unrelenting, old school influenced extremity that has gained the band a legion of fans the world over.

"Beast Of Nod" is the first taste of what is to come off of Katalepsy's follow up to their massively crushing and critically acclaimed sophomore album Gravenous Hour.

Since their Unique Leader debut in 2012 the Russian behemoths have proven themselves time and again that they are one of the most devastating groups on the planet and with "Beast Of Nod" Katalepsy show that they will continue to bulldoze their way to the top of extreme metal pantheon.