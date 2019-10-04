KATATONIA – 1992 Demo Jhva Elohim Meth Reissued On Vinyl

Jhva Elohim Meth was the first studio recording by Katatonia and released originally as a demo in 1992. With the classic track “Without God” going on to be included on their legendary full length debut Dance Of December Souls, the demo displayed a startling maturity, with a sumptuous blend of atmospheric and melancholy death doom metal. A cult example of the darkness which was creeping into the early ‘90s extreme metal scene, Jhva Elohim Meth now remains an iconic entry into the metallic legacy of the Swedes.

The five track release was recorded at Gorysound Studio and produced and mixed by Dan Swanö (Bloodbath, Opeth) in July of 1992. Dan also contributed to the release with keyboards and some vocal passages.

This edition of Jhva Elohim Meth is presented with the original artwork, and is presented on limited blue coloured vinyl by Peaceville Records.

