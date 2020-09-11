KATATONIA Announce Dead Air Multi-Format Release; Extensive Set Of Fan Favourites Captured During 2020 Lockdown Session

Katatonia will release Dead Air, an extensive and majestic set of fan favourites, captured during their 2020 lockdown session. The release will be available on November 13 via Peaceville Records as a gatefold double LP; a limited edition 3-disc set featuring 2 audio discs and DVD format, and digitally. Pre-order now:

- omerch.com

- katatoniaband.lnk.to/DeadAir

Formed in 1991 by Jonas Renkse & Anders Nyström, and transitioning from early pioneers of the rising black/death/doom movement, to powerhouses of the progressive metallic rock genre, 2020 saw Katatonia present their eleventh studio opus, the poignant City Burials, to unanimous acclaim. And so now, following closely in its footsteps, the Swedish dark rock masters present Dead Air to further immortalize the strangest of times.

With a somewhat unforeseen global event transpiring this year which resulted in touring being made all but impossible for artists internationally, Katatonia conducted a more intimate “lockdown” show which was streamed live from Studio Grondahl, Stockholm on May 9. Dead Air offers fans a full 88-minute set containing 20 tracks from the band’s extensive and illustrious repertoire to date, with inclusions spanning two decades of dark progressive greatness, and essentially also debuting three of the City Burials album tracks in a live setting.

"Due to an overwhelming demand, we are proud to confirm that our lockdown livestream from Gröndahl earlier this year will now see a physical release where you can re-experience the #20 most wanted songs exclusively voted by our fans from all around the world. This very special evening of May 9th will forever serve us as a memory of something equally weird as fantastic, so it feels essential to make it available as something you can touch and own forever” - Anders Nyström

The tracklisting itself contains a very literal selection of fan favourites overall, having being voted for exclusively by the band’s worldwide fanbase, flawlessly flirting between earlier singles such as metallic anthems "My Twin" and "July", to the stirring emotional grandeur of new song, "Lacquer".

The recording, mixing & engineering work was orchestrated by David Castillo, notable for his extensive body of work with Katatonia to date, and the performance itself was professionally filmed by Blackbox Video.

Dead Air 2CD + DVD tracklisting:

Disc 1 - Audio

"Lethean" (Dead Air Session)

"Teargas" (Dead Air Session)

"Serein" (Dead Air Session)

"Deliberation" (Dead Air Session)

"The Winter Of Our Passing" (Dead Air Session)

"Ghost Of The Sun" (Dead Air Session)

"The Racing Heart" (Dead Air Session)

"Soil's Song" (Dead Air Session)

"Old Heart Falls" (Dead Air Session)

Disc 2 - Audio

"Forsaker" (Dead Air Session)

"Tonight's Music" (Dead Air Session)

"In The White" (Dead Air Session)

"Leaders" (Dead Air Session)

"Lacquer" (Dead Air Session)

"Omerta" (Dead Air Session)

"My Twin" (Dead Air Session)

"Unfurl" (Dead Air Session)

"July" (Dead Air Session)

"Evidence" (Dead Air Session)

"Behind The Blood" (Dead Air Session)

Disc 3 - DVD

Same running order & timings as the CDs

(Photo - Ester Segarra)