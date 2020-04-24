KATATONIA Debut Animated Music Video For New Song "The Winter Of Our Passing"

Sweden's Katatonia have released their new album, City Burials, available now via Peaceville Records. Get the album here.

The band have released an animated music video for the third single, "The Winter Of Our Passing", created by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse states: ”'The Winter of Our Passing' - masterly percieved by Costin Chioreanu. The letting go of what once was of great importance, now reduced to just another loss. Let’s bow before the flame we’ve all deserted. But thank you for listening.”

City Burials was produced by Nyström/Renkse and recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Tri-Lamb Studios & The City Of Glass, throughout October & November 2019, with engineering work handled by Karl Daniel Lidén. Artwork appears courtesy of Lasse Hoile, the image itself representing the ongoing era of the Dead End King.

Tracklisting:

"Heart Set To Divide"

"Behind The Blood"

"Lacquer"

"Rein"

"The Winter Of Our Passing"

"Vanishers"

"City Glaciers"

"Flicker"

"Lachesis"

"Neon Epitaph"

"Untrodden"

Bonus Tracks available on various formats:

"Closing Of The Sky"

"Fighters"

"Behind The Blood" video:

"Lacquer":

Katatonia are:

Jonas Renkse - vocals

Anders Nyström - guitar

Niklas Sandin - bassist

Daniel Moilanen - drummer

Roger Öjersson - guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)