KATATONIA Guitarist ROGER ÖJERSSON Offers In-Depth Tour Of His Pedalboard; Video

For their recently released 11th album, City Burials, Swedish metal heroes Katatonia fully indulged their progressive leanings while channeling the brute riff force of their past - and the result was one of the best albums of their career.

The release also marks the recording debut for Roger Öjersson, who joins Anders Nyström on six-string duties and has plenty of fresh ideas to share - as evidenced by this exclusive look at his smart, streamlined guitar rig.

In the video below from Guitar World, Öjersson shares an in-depth tour of his pedalboard, which combines a host of unsung classics and mini-pedal offerings into one of the most tonesome ’boards we’ve heard in ages.

City Burials is available now via Peaceville Records. Get the album here.

City Burials was produced by Nyström/Renkse and recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Tri-Lamb Studios & The City Of Glass, throughout October & November 2019, with engineering work handled by Karl Daniel Lidén. Artwork appears courtesy of Lasse Hoile, the image itself representing the ongoing era of the Dead End King.

Tracklisting:

"Heart Set To Divide"

"Behind The Blood"

"Lacquer"

"Rein"

"The Winter Of Our Passing"

"Vanishers"

"City Glaciers"

"Flicker"

"Lachesis"

"Neon Epitaph"

"Untrodden"

Bonus Tracks available on various formats:

"Closing Of The Sky"

"Fighters"

"The Winter Of Our Passing" video:

"Behind The Blood" video:

"Lacquer":

Katatonia are:

Jonas Renkse - vocals

Anders Nyström - guitar

Niklas Sandin - bassist

Daniel Moilanen - drummer

Roger Öjersson - guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)