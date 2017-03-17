KATATONIA Guitarist ROGER ÖJERSSON Releases Video Message In Support Of North American Tour
March 17, 2017, an hour ago
Katatonia, the Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal, are out on a headline tour of North America in support of their latest studio album, The Fall Of Hearts. A new video message from guitarist Roger Öjersson is available for streaming below:
Tour dates are listed below.
March
17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
21 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre
23 - New Orleans, LA - Republic
24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
25 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
April
1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's
3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Tickets here.