KATATONIA - “In The Beginning It Was All About Brutality And Heaviness… The Melodic Aspect Came Later”; Video

Louder Noise sat down with guitarist Anders Nyström and drummer Daniel Moilanen of Katatonia in New Orleans to discuss their Fallen Hearts Of North America tour, their latest release The Fall Or Hearts, Tour Edition, new members, being a different kind of Swedish metal band, and more. Watch the video interview below:

Katatonia are currently out on a headline tour of North America in support of The Fall Of Hearts. Remaining tour dates are listed below.

March

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

April

1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Katatonia will tour the UK and Ireland in May with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord. A video trailer promoting the tour can be found below.

May

7 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell

8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control

12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy