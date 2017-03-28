KATATONIA - “In The Beginning It Was All About Brutality And Heaviness… The Melodic Aspect Came Later”; Video
March 28, 2017, an hour ago
Louder Noise sat down with guitarist Anders Nyström and drummer Daniel Moilanen of Katatonia in New Orleans to discuss their Fallen Hearts Of North America tour, their latest release The Fall Or Hearts, Tour Edition, new members, being a different kind of Swedish metal band, and more. Watch the video interview below:
Katatonia are currently out on a headline tour of North America in support of The Fall Of Hearts. Remaining tour dates are listed below.
March
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
April
1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's
3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Katatonia will tour the UK and Ireland in May with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord. A video trailer promoting the tour can be found below.
May
7 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell
8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory
9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms
10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms
11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control
12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy