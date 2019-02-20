KATATONIA - Night Is The New Day 10th Anniversary Edition Due In May; Band To Perform Entire Album On European Dates

Sweden's Katatonia have announced a 10th anniversary edition of their Night Is The New Day album, due on May 19th.

The 10th Anniversary edition of Night Is The New Day will feature new cover artwork from long-time collaborator Travis Smith, a glorious hi-res 5.1 remix created (for the first time) by Bruce Soord and sleeve notes by renowned journalist Dom Lawson.

Pre-order on Ltd. Edition Deluxe Version and LP at this location.

Says the band: "The umbral machinery known as Katatonia is starting to make its first moves after an idle year of stillness. We will begin our return with a celebration of our album, Night Is The New Day, which turns 10 years now in 2019.

"For the album’s 10th anniversary, Peaceville are set to release a deluxe edition of this classic album on 17th May 2019, and to further commemorate this dark gem, we will return to the live arena to play Night Is The New Day in its entirety at six select club shows in Europe in May."

Tour dates:

May

20 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

24 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

25 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

Tickets on sale Friday, February 22nd.