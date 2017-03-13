KATATONIA Release Trailer Videos For Upcoming North American Tour
March 13, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Katatonia, the Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal, will be heading out on a headline tour of North America later this week in support of their latest studio album, The Fall Of Hearts. A few trailer videos are available for streaming below.
Founding Katatonia member and guitarist Anders Nyström comments, "We did three North American tours in support for Dead End Kings and it's been three-and-a-half years since the last one when we toured with Cult Of Luna, so having already embraced the new cycle of The Fall Of Hearts over here, we are eager to once again cross the Atlantic to continue from where we left off and to reap what we planted over there."
Vocalist Jonas Renkse introduces the bands they have chosen to join them on the tour, saying, "We are very excited to finally announce our headline tour in North America for The Fall Of Hearts. Also invited for this run are post-rock titans Caspian and young, promising act Uncured. Come out and celebrate the downfall of hearts (and everything else) with us."
The Fallen Hearts Of North America 2017 dates:
March
16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
21 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre
23 - New Orleans, LA - Republic
24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
25 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
April
1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's
3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Tickets here.