KATATONIA Release Trailer Videos For Upcoming North American Tour

Katatonia, the Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal, will be heading out on a headline tour of North America later this week in support of their latest studio album, The Fall Of Hearts. A few trailer videos are available for streaming below.

Founding Katatonia member and guitarist Anders Nyström comments, "We did three North American tours in support for Dead End Kings and it's been three-and-a-half years since the last one when we toured with Cult Of Luna, so having already embraced the new cycle of The Fall Of Hearts over here, we are eager to once again cross the Atlantic to continue from where we left off and to reap what we planted over there."

Vocalist Jonas Renkse introduces the bands they have chosen to join them on the tour, saying, "We are very excited to finally announce our headline tour in North America for The Fall Of Hearts. Also invited for this run are post-rock titans Caspian and young, promising act Uncured. Come out and celebrate the downfall of hearts (and everything else) with us."

The Fallen Hearts Of North America 2017 dates:

March

16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre

23 - New Orleans, LA - Republic

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

25 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

April

1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Tickets here.