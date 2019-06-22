KATATONIA Talk Ending Year-Long Hiatus, Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Night Is The New Day (Video)

Katatonia guitarists Roger Öjersson and Anders Nyström, and bassist Niklas Sandin, recently guested on The Metal Tris and discussed the end of their self-imposed year-long hiatus to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Night Is The New Day.

"We always wanted to come back," says Nyström. "It's never been a question of wanting to get away, but sometimes taking a break is actually needed in order to gather everything that creates a band. You've got to stay motivated in this industry. If you're not motivated, you're not happy going out on tour or anything like that. You need sometimes to get the reflection and the distance from things, and ponder and let time pass. We thought that the perfect moment to see if we could get back together again and pick up where we left off was to celebrate the anniversary of Night Is The New Day."

"This year, it's all about celebrating the Night Is The New Day anniversary," Nyström continues. "We're starting from there. We're enjoying it very much, which is a great sign, and hopefully down the road, we'll be looking at some good news about our next album. It's way too early to go into any details of that, but people should keep their fingers crossed and give us their prayers."

Katatonia released the 10th anniversary edition of their Night Is The New Day album on May 19th.

The 10th Anniversary edition of Night Is The New Day features new cover artwork from long-time collaborator Travis Smith, a glorious hi-res 5.1 remix created (for the first time) by Bruce Soord and sleeve notes by renowned journalist Dom Lawson.

Says the band: "The umbral machinery known as Katatonia is starting to make its first moves after an idle year of stillness. We will begin our return with a celebration of our album, Night Is The New Day, which turns 10 years now in 2019.