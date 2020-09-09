KATLA Announce Details Of Second Album; First Single Streaming

Katla have revealed the first track “Villuljós” ("false light") from their forthcoming sophomore album Allt þetta helvítis myrkur, which will be released on November 13. Preorder here.

Katla comment on the single: "When I wrote 'Villuljós', which means 'false light', I was in a depressive period of my life", tells multi-instrumentalist Einar Thorberg Guðmundsson. "Everything happened in such a dark haze that I cannot even remember the actual process of creating the demo. When we finally recorded the album, it was done with a more positive energy. Actually caring about what I was doing helped a lot to get it right. Although the track has not lost its original sonic darkness, I feel very good about the final outcome. Guðmundur Óli has perfectly translated this musical feeling into lyrical darkness. This is the light that represents a false hope."

Tracklisting:

“Ást orðum ofar”

“Villuljós”

“Líkfundur á Sólheimasandi”

“Sálarsvefn”

“Vergangur”

“Hvítamyrkur”

“Húsavíkur-Jón”

“Allt þetta helvítis myrkur”

“Svartnætti”

“Villuljós”: