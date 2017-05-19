KEE OF HEARTS Featuring Former EUROPE Guitarist KEE MARCELLO, FAIR WARNING Singer TOMMY HEART To Release Debut Album In Late Summer

Kee Of Hearts is the new project built around two true melodic rock superstars: Fair Warning singer Tommy Heart, and former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello.

With a line-up rounded out by Ken Sandin (ex-Alien) on bass and Italian drummer Marco Di Salvia (Pino Scotto), the guys started working on their debut album in late 2016. With their songwriting strongly focused on melodic rock songs, the album came to completion under the direction of producer Alessandro Del Vecchio and covers a wide spectrum of styles with a lot of attention given to crafting great hooks delivered by musicians that know how to deliver the goods.

Musically, the band operates in a territory defined by Scandinavian AOR meeting German melodic hard rock with influences from the classic US AOR giants (think Giant, Journey, etc.).

All in all, an unmissable release and a highlight of the melodic rock scene. The album is planned for release in the late summer. Updates to follow.