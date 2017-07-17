KEE OF HEARTS Featuring KEE MARCELLO And TOMMY HEART Release Band Introduction Video

Kee Of Hearts, the new project built around two true melodic rock superstars - Fair Warning singer Tommy Heart and former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello, have released a video introducing the band. Their self-titled debut album, due for release on September 15th. Watch the new video below.

With a line-up rounded out by Ken Sandin (ex-Alien) on bass and Italian drummer Marco Di Salvia (Pino Scotto), the guys started working on their debut album in late 2016. With their songwriting strongly focused on melodic rock songs, the album came to completion under the direction of producer Alessandro Del Vecchio and covers a wide spectrum of styles with a lot of attention given to crafting great hooks delivered by musicians that know how to deliver the goods.

Musically, the band operates in a territory defined by Scandinavian AOR meeting German melodic hard rock with influences from the classic US AOR giants (think Giant, Journey, etc.).

Tracklisting:

“The Storm”

“A New Dimension”

“Crimson Dawn”

“Bridge To Heaven”

“Stranded”

“Mama Don't Cry”

“Invincible”

“S.O.S.”

“Edge Of Paradise”

“Twist Of Fate”

“Learn To Love Again”

“The Storm” video:

“A New Dimension” video: