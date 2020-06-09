Keeping Yourself Entertained During The Social Distancing Era

The global impact of COVID-19 is huge and there’s no better way to stay safe from the pandemic than practicing social distancing. But there are more than one downsides of staying at home away from your gang, as you are bound to experience social isolation sooner or later. Obviously, you may be busy with work from home but there’s something you should do to keep yourselves entertained if you want to stay sane. Following your hobbies like cooking, gardening and reading makes sense but what if you want real, hardcore entertainment? Here are some cool ideas you can explore.

Party with your gang via video calls

While partying with your buddies at your favorite pub may be out of question, you can still meet and mingle virtually. Have virtual gatherings at least a few times a week. Find a convenient time and arrange a virtual party for the entire group on Zoom or FaceTime. Have your drinks and snacks along with some great music ready as you catch up and enjoy. You may even have a virtual date with your partner every couple of days.

Enjoy your favorite music

Another great idea to stay entertained even when you are alone is by enjoying your favorite music. Whether it is hard rock, heavy metal, soft romantic or any other kind of music you love, now’s the time to play and party. You can even croon along or dance to the tunes you love. What’s more, you may learn to play an instrument or even set up a small home studio to get yourself busy with something you’d love to do.

Pay online games

Playing online games is another great pastime when it comes to entertainment in the era of social distancing. The best part is that you have fun and get the opportunity to make some extra bucks while at home. Amazingly, platforms like PlayHugeLottos give you a chance to make millions if you are lucky enough. And you don’t really need to have great gaming skills if you are just a beginner with online games. Just play, have fun, make money and polish your skills!

Check out what’s streaming

If your idea of having fun is like watching a nice movie, you are in luck because there’s a lot you can explore on the various streaming channels. There are the coolest options in movies, series and even game shows that are being aired these days. All you have to do is to take your pick amongst these options, prepare a bowl of popcorn and slouch comfortably on the couch every evening.

Have a workout plan to follow

A smart and entertaining way to spend time in quarantine is by having a workout plan that engages you for a few hours every day. You may take an online aerobics or dance class to make fitness all the more fun. And surely, you will have a fitter body to flaunt once the restrictions are lifted and the party is on again.

Social distancing doesn’t need to be something you detest because doing it right now is in your best interest. Rather, you should be happy about spending time pursuing these ideas that keep you busy and entertained.

Author Bio: Dennis Trenkle enjoys delivering content for retailing and entertainment companies. He has been assisting the team Outreach Monks with content curation and marketing for their clients.