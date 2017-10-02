KEITH EMERSON’s Estate Announces Re-Release Of Emerson Plays Emerson Album; Available Now On CD, Digital

The Keith Emerson Estate has announce the re-release of the celebrated album of Keith Emerson keyboard (and rare) pieces, Emerson Plays Emerson, which has long been out of print and is a collector's item.

The re-release uses a fresh transfer of the master tapes by Abbey Road, a 2017 remaster, and artwork from the original art files. The booklet contains the liner notes in English, Italian and German. The re-release is available via the Estate's own imprint label Emersongs, via Cherry Red.

The members of Keith's family have personally overseen the preparation of this re-release and they are also preparing to approve a music transcriptions book of the album for release in early 2018. The family is focused on celebrating and enhancing Keith Emerson’s musical legacy and supporting projects which further the appreciation of his life's work.

Keith's eldest son, Aaron said of the release: “Since the passing of my father, we have been inundated with requests for a reissue of the album Emerson Plays Emerson. This album was a labour of love for Dad, so we decided to go with the original artwork to stay as true to the original as possible as we understand how happy Dad was with it. I know he would be happy with this reissue, so on behalf of myself, Jo and my boys, of Damon and his family, of my mother Elinor, and of my father's fiancé Mari, and with thanks to Daniel Earnshaw, Martin Darvill and Stewart Young for all their hard work, we hope you enjoy it!”

The album can be ordered via the following links:

- CD

- Digital

Keith Emerson, the legendary Emerson, Lake & Palmer keyboardist, passed away at the age of 71 on March 10, 2016.