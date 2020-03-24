KELLY OSBOURNE Launches #StayHomeForOzzy Campaign, Asks For Your Best OZZY Impersonation

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, has launched the #StayHomeForOzzy campaign, encouraging social distancing and self-isolation during the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Says Kelly: "I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk, especially my dad. If I would have known 3 weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer. However these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy. Help put a smile on my dad's face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy I love you all." 💜