KEN MODE Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Canadian Performances

Canadian noise rockers, KEN mode, are celebrating 20 years this fall. In honour of the milestone anniversary, the band have announced two special performances in Toronto, ON and Winnipeg, MB. The full list of anniversary dates, as well as a festival appearance in Ohio, can be found below.

The band comments: "Sometimes it's hard to fathom that we've been at this for 20 years as of September 2019. The band started when I was only 17, just starting University, while Shane was still 15 and entering the 11th grade. You start these things because something inside you is messed up and simply needs to get this creative energy out in a harsh and satisfying way, and you don't really think that you're laying the foundation for most of your most cherished friendships and business relationships for your entire adult life. Seven full lengths, one EP, one split 7", several comps and tribute records deep, and hopefully we're still only scratching the surface of what we'll do with this mess of noise.

"We wanted to kick start our 20th year as a band with a couple special shows in Toronto and Winnipeg, two cities very near and dear to us - well, maybe Toronto isn't so near, but you get the sentiment. We'll be inserting some deep cuts into our setlists, and bringing up a bunch of special guests in Winnipeg, from the group of talented musicians we've had the pleasure of making music with over the years.

"We'll be rolling out more anniversary shows as we move forward into 2020 - aiming for Europe, and more Canadian + US dates, while starting to write a new album and begin a new chapter in the band's career."

Dates:

September

6 - Youngstown, OH - The Blackout Cookout

8 - Toronto, ON - The Grand Gerrard

October

4 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social Club

(Photo - Brenna Faris)