KEN MODE Nominated For Independent Music Award; Band Kicks Off North American Tour Next Week

Canadian noise rockers, KEN mode, will kick off their previously announced North American tour on Tuesday, May 21 in Regina, SK and will conclude on June 3 in Denver, CO. The tour will include some festival appearances as well as two opening slots for Inter Arma. The full itinerary can be found here.

Additionally, KEN mode have been nominated for an Independent Music Award for Best Album in the Metal/Hardcore category for their latest effort, Loved, which was also nominated for a JUNO Award (Canadian Grammy) earlier this year. KEN mode previously won the JUNO in 2012, and have a total of four nominations under their belt.

KEN mode will be touring in support of their JUNO-nominated album, Loved, which was released in August 2018 via Season Of Mist.

(Photo - Brenna Faris)