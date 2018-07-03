KEN MODE Release "Feathers & Lips" Music Video

Juno award-winning metallic noise rock band KEN mode will release their seventh studio album Loved on August 31st through New Damage Records in Canada. The album is now available for pre-order here.

The band have released a Christopher Mills-directed video for the track "Feathers & Lips", which follows the release of the first single “Doesn’t Feel Pain Like He Should” and its companion video. Both tracks are now available as instant downloads when fans pre-order Loved.

About “Feathers & Lips” guitarist/vocalist Jesse Matthewson had this to say, “I've never understood why so many of the most aggressive and extreme/cruel political figures are also the least likely candidates to win in an actual fight. This isn't exclusive to either side of the spectrum. There's a hole in these people that is being filled with being a dick to and/or trying to control other humans with some of the most irrational bullshit. And their voices are always the ones being heard, because they tend to be yelling the loudest..."

Loved, which follows KEN mode’s critically acclaimed and Juno nominated 2015 release Success, represents yet another pivot point in the group’s sound. Moving away from the indie/noise, punk focused tracks on Success, Loved sees the band delving deeper and darker than ever before, resulting in what may be the group’s quintessential statement of violence and despair made sonic.



Drawing from not only the desperate noise and industrial sonics of the 80’s and 90’s, on Loved, KEN mode has mixed in the decidedly more extreme tone and presence of death and black metal, expertly captured by producer Andrew Schneider’s (Unsane, Cave In, Daughters) sick vision of noise and girth. “We entered writing for this album with one goal in mind – to please the smile”, states Matthewson, referring to the album cover piece by the band’s long-time collaborator Randy Ortiz – see below.





Tracklisting:

“Doesn’t Feel Pain Like He Should”

“The Illusion Of Dignity”

“Feathers & Lips”

“Learning To Be Too Cold”

“Not Soulmates”

“Very Small Men”

“This Is A Love Test”

“Fractures In Adults”

“No Gentle Art”

“Doesn’t Feel Pain Like He Should” video:

Live dates with Shallow North Dakota:

September

28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social Club

29 - Saskatoon, SK - The Black Cat Tavern

30 - Calgary, AB - Palomino

(Photo - Brenna Faris)