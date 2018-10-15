KEN MODE Release “Learning To Be Too Cold” Music Video

Juno award-winning metallic noise rock band, KEN mode, have released a video for "Learning To Be Too Cold", a track from their seventh studio album, Loved, out now New Damage Records in Canada and Season Of Mist in Europe. Order here, and watch the video below.

Loved, which follows KEN mode’s critically acclaimed and Juno nominated 2015 release Success, represents yet another pivot point in the group’s sound. Moving away from the indie/noise, punk focused tracks on Success, Loved sees the band delving deeper and darker than ever before, resulting in what may be the group’s quintessential statement of violence and despair made sonic.

Drawing from not only the desperate noise and industrial sonics of the 80’s and 90’s, on Loved, KEN mode has mixed in the decidedly more extreme tone and presence of death and black metal, expertly captured by producer Andrew Schneider’s (Unsane, Cave In, Daughters) sick vision of noise and girth. “We entered writing for this album with one goal in mind – to please the smile”, states Matthewson, referring to the album cover piece by the band’s long-time collaborator Randy Ortiz – see below.

Tracklisting:

“Doesn’t Feel Pain Like He Should”

“The Illusion Of Dignity”

“Feathers & Lips”

“Learning To Be Too Cold”

“Not Soulmates”

“Very Small Men”

“This Is A Love Test”

“Fractures In Adults”

“No Gentle Art”

“Learning To Be Too Cold” video:

“Not Soulmates”:

"Feathers & Lips" video:

“Doesn’t Feel Pain Like He Should” video:

(Photo - Brenna Faris)