KENNY ARONOFF Talks Sex, Drums, Rock ‘N’ Roll Autobiography - "I Didn't Want To Do It"

Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff - who's played with numerous music legends including John Mellencamp, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, John Fogarty, and Lady Gaga - was interviewed on January 21st by Gus Griesinger of Backstage Axxess at the Testa Communications Booth during the 2017 NAMM trade show in Anaheim, California.

The pair discuss Aronoff's autobiography Sex, Drums, Rock ‘n’ Roll! - The Hardest Hitting Man In Show Business, published late last year by Backbeat Books. During the chat, which can be viewed via the YouTube clip below, Aronoff admits, "I didn't want to do the book, but someone convinced me to do it. Four years later, I did this book. It was a very, very huge undertaking - that's why I didn't want to do it, because I knew it would take a lot of time. And to do anythng great, you really got to take control."

Sex, Drums, Rock 'n' Roll! details Aronoff's childhood in Massachusattes, his early inspirations, and his serious classical and jazz study, which gave him the ability to play anything.

In his early twenties Aronoff auditioned for John Mellencamp. His work with Mellencamp put Aronoff at the top of the charts with such hits as “Hurt So Good,” “Little Pink Houses,” and “Jack And Diane” and paved the way for session and recording work with droves of artists including Melissa Etheridge, John Fogerty, Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks, Smashing Pumpkins, the BoDeans, Paul Westerberg, Celine Dion, Iggy Pop, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper, Brian Wilson, Meat Loaf, Joe Cocker, and countless others.

In addition to his work as a world-famous recording and touring drummer, Aronoff is a dedicated teacher and has shared his expertise with students all over the world, teaching clinics for Tama and Zildjian.

The book features rare photos, testimonials, a chronology of live performances, a discography, and a foreword by Neil Peart of Rush.