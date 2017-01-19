KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD In The Ernie Ball Paradigm Strings Challenge; Video Streaming
Ernie Ball asked Kenny Wayne Shepherd to try his best to break a set of their brand new Ernie Ball Paradigm strings and prove he was stronger than the most advanced guitar strings ever created. The results? See for yourself…
Kenny Wayne Shepherd is on board for The Experience Hendrix Tour, which kicks off on February 17th in Portland, Oregon, and concludes on March 26th in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford was recently confirmed to perform on March 10th, 11th and 12th.
The 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour celebrates the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix by bringing together a diverse array of extraordinary musicians, ranging from blues legend Buddy Guy to Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and many others. Billy Cox, bassist for both the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys, anchors a rhythm section that provides the foundation for exciting renditions of such signature Hendrix favorites as "Purple Haze" and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)".
Tour dates:
February
17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
18 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Theater
19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
20 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center For The Performing Arts
22 - Davis, CA - Jackson Hall - Mondavi Center For The Performing Arts
23 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center For The Performing Arts
24 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
25 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino
28 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center
March
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
3 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
4 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Events Center
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
7 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
9 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
11 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
12 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
15 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
16 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
17 - Tulsa, OK - The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
18 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
25 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
26 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel