KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD Premiers “Baby Got Gone” Music Video

Lay It On Down, the ninth album from five-time Grammy nominee and critically acclaimed guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, is out July 21st via Provogue Records in Europe and August 4th on Concord Records in North America and the rest of the world. A video for the album’s opening track, “Baby Got Gone”, is available for streaming below.

Recorded at Echophone Studios in Shepherd’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana and produced by Shepherd with Marshall Altman, the album was largely recorded live in the studio to analog tape.

Shepherd’s band on Lay It On Down features his long-time lead vocalist Noah Hunt, the rhythm section from Shepherd’s supergroup side project The Rides, Chris Layton (drums) and Kevin McCormick (bass), and keyboardist Jimmy McGorman.

“I’m proud of the album we have delivered to the fans and I think they'll be excited by what they hear,” notes Shepherd. “The band we’ve assembled did a fantastic job bringing these songs to life and conveying the musical message to the listener. Now we are looking forward to bringing this new music to the live show to watch it develop even more.”

Kenny further discusses the writing/recording process in the new album’s video trailer, available for streaming below. Pre-order the new album at this location.





Tracklisting:

“Baby Got Gone”

“Diamonds & Gold”

“Nothing But The Night”

“Lay It On Down”

“She's $$$”

“Hard Lesson Learned”

“Down For Love”

“How Low Can You Go”

“Louisiana Rain”

“Ride Of Your Life”

“Lay It On Down” (Acoustic)

“Baby Got Gone” video:

Trailer: